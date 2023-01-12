Felicia Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral service for Ms. Felicia Johnson, 83, of 213 Rome St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Elder Bruce Taylor is officiating.

Ms. Johnson passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 213 Rome St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.