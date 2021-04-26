 Skip to main content
Felicia Gaskin -- St. Matthews
Felicia Gaskin -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Felicia Gaskin, 61, of 1005 Liberty St., St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, April 22, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Friends and family may call at the residence or at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

