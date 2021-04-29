 Skip to main content
Felicia Gaskin -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Felicia Gaskin of St. Matthews will be held at noon Friday, April 30, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed during viewing as well as during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

