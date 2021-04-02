Felicia Britt -- Chicago

CHICAGO -- The funeral for Ms. Felicia Britt, 42, of Chicago, and formerly of St. George, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Capers officiating.
Burial will be held in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Visitation will be held on from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.