 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Felicia Britt -- Chicago
0 comments

Felicia Britt -- Chicago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO -- The funeral for Ms. Felicia Britt, 42, of Chicago, and formerly of St. George, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Capers officiating.

Burial will be held in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News