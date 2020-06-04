Felicia Ann Grubbs
ORANGEBURG -- Felicia Ann Grubbs, 46, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, in the First Assembly of God Church cemetery, 1176 Calhoun Road, Saint Matthews. The Rev. Mark Call will be officiating.
Felicia was born July 12, 1973, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Johnny Grubbs and the late Sadie Furtick Infinger. She was predeceased by her husband, Jason Irick.
Survivors include her children, Kayla Irick (Brian) and Chris Irick (Megan); and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
