ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Felecia Patrice Myers Irick, 44, of 2432 Beech Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Dexter (Sandra) Curry, 2432 Beech Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

