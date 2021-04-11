Faye Weber Utsey -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Faye Weber Utsey, of St. George, widow of Walker Jerry Utsey, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Lowcountry Community Hospice House after a four- year battle with cancer.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the St. George Cemetery, with Mr. Bill Utsey officiating. Friends may call at the home, 804 Horne Street, St. George.

Pallbearers will be Mark Westbury, Harrison Conyers, Phil Mauney, Robert Utsey, Greg Adams and Ron Arroyo.

Faye was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in Summerville, a daughter of the late Mary Catherine Whaley Weber. She was a 1956 graduate of Summerville High School and 1959 graduate of Newberry College. She was retired as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Briteline Extrusions of Summerville.

She was a member of St. George United Methodist Church where she was an active member, serving on several committees and the Administrative Board. She was a member of the Board of Directors for the World Grits Festival since the beginning. She was a member of the Zoning Committee for the Town of St. George, served on Senior Citizens Board and was active in American Businesswomen's Association