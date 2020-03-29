Faye Pitman Wolfe -- Wilmington, N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Faye Pitman Wolfe of Wilmington, formerly of Orangeburg, has passed away after a valiant fight against cancer.
Having retired in 2014 and moving to Wilmington she enjoyed five fun carefree and exciting years with her favorite sister, Patricia, and her many new friends both human and canine.
You have free articles remaining.
Faye is survived by her sister, Patricia Maurer; two sons, Ronald (Hope) and David Wolfe; and a special "adopted" son, Derek Lancaster. Also leaving behind five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Yes, Faye, you are in the obits today.
To plant a tree in memory of Faye Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.