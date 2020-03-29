Faye Pitman Wolfe -- Wilmington, N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Faye Pitman Wolfe of Wilmington, formerly of Orangeburg, has passed away after a valiant fight against cancer.

Having retired in 2014 and moving to Wilmington she enjoyed five fun carefree and exciting years with her favorite sister, Patricia, and her many new friends both human and canine.

Faye is survived by her sister, Patricia Maurer; two sons, Ronald (Hope) and David Wolfe; and a special "adopted" son, Derek Lancaster. Also leaving behind five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Yes, Faye, you are in the obits today.

