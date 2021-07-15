Faye Kinsey Currie -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Faye Kinsey Currie of Holly Hill passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.

She was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Oconee County to the late Walter Brannon and Essie Estelle Donald Kinsey. Faye is survived by her spouse, L. Larry Fritts, of the home; and her sister, Zonell Kinsey Carroll of West Columbia. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Archie Calvin Currie III; her spouse, Paul Savoca; and her siblings: Walter B. Kinsey Jr., Elise Sheriff White, Sue Kinsey Lucas, Haskell Walter Kinsey, Doris Ray Kinsey, Johnell Kinsey and Lane Allan Kinsey.

Faye was a graduate of Holly Hill High School. She had a long successful career in insurance claims, from which she retired in 2008.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Holly Hill United Methodist Church; services will follow at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Holly Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Avinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Holly Hill United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059.