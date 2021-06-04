Faye Howard-Frost -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Faye Howard-Frost, 59, of 730 Peake St., Holly Hill, died.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Spring Branch Cemetery, Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshall funeral home.com.