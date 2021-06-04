 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faye Howard-Frost -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Faye Howard-Frost -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Faye Howard-Frost

HOLLY HILL -- Faye Howard-Frost, 59, of 730 Peake St., Holly Hill, died.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Spring Branch Cemetery, Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshall funeral home.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News