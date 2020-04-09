Faye Garrick Shuler

A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, April 10, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. James Parnell officiating. Friends and loved ones may call at the home of Stacy and Scott Weaver. Services will be conducted by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Faye was born in Norway, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Edward (Mamie Bunch) Garrick. She was retired from Southern Bell after working 37 years. She was a member of the S.C. Telephone Pioneers. After retirement, she quickly realized how much she missed interacting with people. She worked part-time at Piece Goods for eight years and 14 years at Andrae's Jewelry. To know her was to love her and she loved all people. She thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people and helping people. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved spending time with the ones she loved most. Faye was a member of Northside Baptist Church.