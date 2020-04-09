Faye Garrick Shuler
ORANGEBURG -- Faye Garrick Shuler, 89, of Orangeburg, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Faye was married to the late Hubert Leslie Shuler.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, April 10, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. James Parnell officiating. Friends and loved ones may call at the home of Stacy and Scott Weaver. Services will be conducted by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Faye was born in Norway, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Edward (Mamie Bunch) Garrick. She was retired from Southern Bell after working 37 years. She was a member of the S.C. Telephone Pioneers. After retirement, she quickly realized how much she missed interacting with people. She worked part-time at Piece Goods for eight years and 14 years at Andrae's Jewelry. To know her was to love her and she loved all people. She thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people and helping people. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved spending time with the ones she loved most. Faye was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Shuler Weeks (Carl), and her son, Henry Bernard "Bernie" Shuler (Kay); granddaughters, Stacy Weeks Weaver (Scott) and Krystal Weeks Zeigler (Chris); grandsons, Forrest Chandler Shuler and Shane Carlton Weeks (Kim); and great-grandchildren, Asher and Everett Weaver, Megan and Will Bozard, Kaylee Zeigler, Julia and Dakota Shuler, Fischer and Houston Weeks. She has a special nephew, David Edward "Dave" Smith (Angela), and great-niece Katelyn Diane Smith. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Merle Garrick Smith and Cynthia Garrick Barnes; and her brother, Ray Rush Garrick.
A special thanks to everyone at Edisto Home Care & Hospice and Dr. John Hayden for the exceptional care she received the past nine weeks.
Memorials may be directed in Faye's memory to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
