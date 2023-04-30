July 26, 1935 - April 28, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Faye Collins Brill, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bowman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Mrs. Brill was born on July 26, 1935, in Bowman, SC. She was the daughter of the late Leroy Collins and the late Lillie Mae Stroman Collins. She enjoyed puzzles, reading and she was a wonderful cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Farris; son, Byrnes; siblings: A.L., Norine, Gyles, Maxcie, and Shelby.

Survivors include two daughters: Kaye (Lee), Cindy (Robert); son, Joey (Jacki); grandchildren: Jay, Rusty, Melissa, Sherrie, Joseph, Robert; step-grandchildren: Heather, Mandy; brother, Woody; a number of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.