Faye Bennett Hightower -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Faye Bennett Hightower died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
She was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Orangeburg. A graduate of Orangeburg High School and Winthrop University, she dedicated her life to helping people with mental illness as a social worker for the South Carolina State Hospital and other facilities. She ensured that hundreds of South Carolinians could return to their families and communities to live healthy, productive, happy lives. In her later years, she was a committed advocate for and lover of animals. She loved antiques as well as reading and watching mysteries, usually figuring out whodunit first.
Faye was a loving mother and grandmother, not to mention a frequent “honorary” mother to many, who found in her a fierce protector and a wise, understanding listener.
She joins in heaven her husband, T. O'Neal Hightower, former mayor of Lexington; her parents, John and Evelyn Bennett; and her granddaughter, Matilda Faye Weaver-Hightower. Her beloved dog, Buddy, too.
Faye is survived by her sons, Anthony Hightower and Marcus Weaver-Hightower; her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Weaver-Hightower; her sister, Beverly Bennett; her twin brother, John Bennett III; and her grandchildren, Harrison and Evelyn Weaver-Hightower.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington. A visitation will take place an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held following the service at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 119 N. Church St., Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a local animal shelter or the ASPCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.