NEESES -- Ms. Fannie Parlor, 86, of 111 Willard Road, Neeses, passed Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not receive visitors at the residence. Family and friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.