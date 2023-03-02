NEESES -- Fannie Parler, 86, of 111 Willard Road, Neeses, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Dash's Funeral Home, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, SC. Viewing for the public will be held on Thursday from 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.