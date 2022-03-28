 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fannie Mae Johnson -- Orangeburg

Fannie Mae Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Mae Johnson, 89, of 575 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sandy Run Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Dr. Alexander J. Baker is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Edisto Post-Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions. A mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

