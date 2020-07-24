Fannie Louise Stroman Furtick -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Fannie Louise Stroman Furtick will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Furtick passed away Wednesday, July 22, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

