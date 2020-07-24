Fannie Louise Stroman Furtick -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Fannie Louise Stroman Furtick will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.
Mrs. Furtick passed away Wednesday, July 22, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
