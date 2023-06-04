ORANGEBURG - Fannie Jeanette Davis "Net" Templeton, 80, of Orangeburg, S.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023 with her family at her bedside.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Neeses Baptist Church 6412 Savannah Highway, Neeses, SC 29107 with Pastor Robert Templeton Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Templeton was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Garnett Henry Davis and the late Fannie Williams Davis.

Survivors include her two sons: Pastor Robert (Linda) Templeton, Carlton (Sarah) Templeton; five grandchildren, and one great grandchild; two sisters, Shirley Johnson, Shelby Rutland; two brothers, Clyde (Mary) Davis and Larry (Linda) Davis. She was predeceased by her husband Virgil Briggs Templeton and daughter Samantha Morris, brothers, Woodrow Davis and Monroe Davis; sisters, Eva Hallman and Mona Sapier.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, S. C.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jolley Acres Nursing Home, 1180 Wolfe Trail SW, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Davis Family Cemetery Fund in care of Pamela Larson, 164 Addis Trail, Cowpens, SC 29330.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.