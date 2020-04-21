Fannie Farnum Jackson -- Orangeburg

Fannie's painting journey began when she was 65. She began taking free lessons from Campbell Frost, and it quickly evolved into a passion. She had a keen ability to paint all sorts of scenes and objects, from wintry mountain cabins and breezy beach settings to still life watercolors of fruits and flowers. She loved to personally frame each painting that she gave away. Family and friends love walking by their Fannie Jackson original in their homes. In this later-life hobby, Fannie demonstrated to her family that you can always learn and excel at new things no matter your age.

Surviving relatives include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom (Donna) Jackson III and Gene (Cindy) Jackson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julia (Ricky) Davis and Elizabeth (Marc) Caddell; sister-in-law, Mildred Warren; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Hal (Anna) Davis (Ella and Maggie), Lauren Jackson, Matthew (Shayri) Jackson, John (Morgan) Caddell (Scout), Michael (Maggie) Caddell, Courtney (Turner) Vaughn (Asa and Aiden), and Chad Jackson. She is also survived by her adopted family and neighbors of 33 years: Kent and Julie Benskin and their daughters, Liz and Abi.

The grandchildren and great-grandchildren all have special memories about their grandmama and the time they spent at the family home on St. Matthews Road. Various memories include watching Clemson Tiger football and Atlanta Braves baseball with her, framing her own paintings, playing in the greenhouse while she worked, playing songs for her in the piano room, enjoying "hash and rice" and macaroni and cheese at family holiday gatherings, eating pimento cheese sandwiches at the tailgate after a Clemson football game, admiring the doll house she and her late husband built and furnished, riding around the property in the golf cart, learning how to paint clouds the way she did, eating Neapolitan ice cream, exploring her vast collection of Beanie Babies, fishing at Lake Murray, crabbing at Folly Beach, and picking up and cracking pecans that were ready to be eaten. There is no shortage of special memories surrounding and including Fannie Jackson. The depth of her love for her family was bottomless as is their love for her.