Fairy Marchant O’Cain -- Santee

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7361 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, SC 29142, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating. Burial and reception will follow.

Fairy was born on Oct. 9, 1936, in Rosinville, daughter of the late Joseph A. Marchant and Mary Adkins Marchant. She was a graduate of Orangeburg School of Nursing and worked many years as a registered nurse. She paused her career to serve her family in countless roles of support. She was an active member of JUMC, whose membership she cherished. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Paul David O'Cain.