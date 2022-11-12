 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ezzell Furgerson -- Williston

Ezzell Furgerson

WILLISTON -- The funeral for Mr. Ezzell Furgerson, 58, formerly of Williston, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Mr. Furgerson passed Nov. 8 at WakeMed Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh, N.C.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Kay Ollie Ferguson, 1315 Weeks Road, Williston.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

