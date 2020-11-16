 Skip to main content
Ezekiel Washington -- Denmark
Ezekiel Washington -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Ezekiel Washington, of Denmark, died Nov. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

