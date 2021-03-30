Ezekiel Sease -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Ezekiel Sease, 85, of 220 Colston Road, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Pilgrim Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the chapel.
The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.
The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.