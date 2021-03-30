Ezekiel Sease -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Ezekiel Sease, 85, of 220 Colston Road, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Pilgrim Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.