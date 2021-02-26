Evonne Johnson Cox -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Evonne Johnson Cox of 36 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Carson's Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetary in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at these services. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.