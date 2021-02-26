 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evonne Johnson Cox -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Evonne Johnson Cox -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Evonne Johnson Cox of 36 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Carson's Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetary in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at these services. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News