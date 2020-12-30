 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Everline Robinson -- Denmark
0 comments

Everline Robinson -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Everline Robinson

DENMARK -- Everline Robinson, 70, of 58 Peterkin Road, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News