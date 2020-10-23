Everleaner Watson Bartley -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Everleaner Watson Bartley, 84, was called home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Home going service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Public visitation will be held on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J.P. Holley's St. Matthews Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Steller L. Bartley (Calvin L.) Garner; son-in-law, Wayne Hardnett Sr.; brother-in-law, Raymond Green; three granddaughters, Angeleaner L. Snipes, Autumn D. Lewis and Sgt. Ashley V. Carter; five great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.