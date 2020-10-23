 Skip to main content
Everleaner Watson Bartley -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Everleaner Watson Bartley, 84, was called home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Home going service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Public visitation will be held on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J.P. Holley's St. Matthews Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Steller L. Bartley (Calvin L.) Garner; son-in-law, Wayne Hardnett Sr.; brother-in-law, Raymond Green; three granddaughters, Angeleaner L. Snipes, Autumn D. Lewis and Sgt. Ashley V. Carter; five great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.

