Everette “Edward” White Jr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Everette “Edward” White, Jr., 51, of Holly Hill, transitioned to heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to his walk-through viewing on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.
His graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive AME Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 12 p.m., the Rev. Isaac Guest, pastor.
Everette leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories children, Zhantasia Benjamin, Damarrious and Jareek Singleton; grandchildren, Da'Zhia Richardson and Damarrion Singleton; sisters, Rosazella (Darrell) Murray, Sharon Grant, Rosalyn Brown, Ashley Brown; brothers, Willie (Lietisha) Brown, Travis Grant, and Anthony (Tyeshia) Brown; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-5539
May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
12:00PM
4630 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.