Everette “Edward” White Jr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Everette “Edward” White, Jr., 51, of Holly Hill, transitioned to heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Family and friends are invited to his walk-through viewing on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

His graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive AME Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 12 p.m., the Rev. Isaac Guest, pastor.

Everette leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories children, Zhantasia Benjamin, Damarrious and Jareek Singleton; grandchildren, Da'Zhia Richardson and Damarrion Singleton; sisters, Rosazella (Darrell) Murray, Sharon Grant, Rosalyn Brown, Ashley Brown; brothers, Willie (Lietisha) Brown, Travis Grant, and Anthony (Tyeshia) Brown; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services, LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

Service information Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill

8827 Old State Rd

Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Mt. Olive AME Church Cemetery

4630 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.