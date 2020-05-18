Everette “Edward” White Jr. -- Holly Hill
Everette “Edward” White Jr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Everette “Edward” White, Jr., 51, of Holly Hill, transitioned to heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Family and friends are invited to his walk-through viewing on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

His graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive AME Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 12 p.m., the Rev. Isaac Guest, pastor.

Everette leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories children, Zhantasia Benjamin, Damarrious and Jareek Singleton; grandchildren, Da'Zhia Richardson and Damarrion Singleton; sisters, Rosazella (Darrell) Murray, Sharon Grant, Rosalyn Brown, Ashley Brown; brothers, Willie (Lietisha) Brown, Travis Grant, and Anthony (Tyeshia) Brown; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Grace Funeral Services, LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

Gracefuneralservicesllc.com

gracefuneralservice@gmail.com

To send flowers to the family of Everette "Edward" White, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

