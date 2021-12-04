Evelyn Vernice Thomas -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Evelyn Vernice Thomas, 84, of 1411 Tee Vee Road, died Nov. 29, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-10 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.