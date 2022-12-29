Evelyn Shuman Wimberly

BRANCHVILLE -- Mrs. Evelyn Shuman Wimberly, 96 years of age, wife of the late Floyd W. Wimberly, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

Mrs. Wimberly was born in the Badham community located in Dorchester County. She was the daughter of Harry and Lillian Shuman and was raised by her father and stepmother, Belle Shuman. Mrs. Wimberly was an active and faithful member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church and community, where she was Granny to everyone. Mrs. Wimberly was employed at Bowcar MFG before returning to the family farm as a homemaker.

She is survived by her two children, Harry F. (Reka) Wimberly and Hazel W. Looper (John Reid). Mrs.Wimberly has eight grandchildren, Donnie (Lisa) Looper, Chad (Amanda) Looper, Thad (Jennifer) Wimberly, Beth (Jonathan) Berry, Eddie Easterling (Teresa Zeigler), Mark (Renae) Easterling, Meranda Reid and Rebecca (John Michael) Rodriguez. She has 15 great-grandchildren, Tyler Looper (Dana Fogle), Chandler and Cayleigh Looper, Harrison and Benjamin Wimberly, Anna Win, Sawyer and Amelia Berry, Brooke Easterling, Jonathan (Annsley) Easterling, Brantley (James) Mims, Hannah (Bryce) Azzarelli, London Reid, Logan and Isabella Rodriguez; two great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Evelyn (Evie) Looper. She was known and loved as Aunt“Ebby” to many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wimberly was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Bert Moore, Dolly Coleman, Pearle Weeks, Dixie Benton, Betty Shuman, Allen Shuman, JC Shuman, Billy Shuman, Harris Shuman and Pete Shuman.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville. The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Bowman. Pallbearers will be the great-grandsons; honorary pallbearers will be the great-granddaughters. Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Bobby Etheridge and Thad Wimberly.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Gloria Moye and Mrs. Jean Judy, her special caregivers that have become a part of her family. Thanks to Grove Park Hospice for their support and care during this time. Granny loved her cats dearly, therefore in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to For the love of a Paw in Elloree. Contact information for the organization is as follows: 2610 Cleveland St., Elloree; phone, 803-331-8267; and email, fortheloveofapaw@gmail.com