Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown AKA Shelia, 48, of 130 Progressive Lane, passed Sept. 4, 2021.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com