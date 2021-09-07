 Skip to main content
Evelyn Sherrod Mickell Brown -- Orangeburg
Evelyn Sherrod Mickell Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Evelyn Sherrod Mickell Brown, 48, of 130 Progressive Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Christine Mickell, 130 Progressive Lane Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed to her daughter, Imani Mickell, at (803) 290-1460 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

