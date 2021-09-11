 Skip to main content
Evelyn 'Sheila' Sherwood Mickell Brown -- Orangeburg
Evelyn 'Sheila' Sherwood Mickell Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Sherwood Mickell Brown, aka Shelia, 48, of 130 Progressive Lane, passed Sept. 4, 2021.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, following COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

