Evelyn Marie Medli Jumper -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Marie Medlin Jumper, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Vernon Paulus Jumper.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late George E. Medlin and Ina Mae Ackerman Medlin.
Survivors include her son, Paulus "Pauley" Jumper (Missy); daughter, Crystal Jumper; three grandchildren, Steven Jumper (Katie), Gregory Jumper and Aspen Jeter; great-grandson, Michael Jumper; and her sweetie, Al Lyons. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, London Jeter, and a sister, Gearline M. Craven.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.