Evelyn Marie Medli Jumper -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Marie Medlin Jumper, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the wife of the late Vernon Paulus Jumper.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evelyn was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late George E. Medlin and Ina Mae Ackerman Medlin.

Survivors include her son, Paulus "Pauley" Jumper (Missy); daughter, Crystal Jumper; three grandchildren, Steven Jumper (Katie), Gregory Jumper and Aspen Jeter; great-grandson, Michael Jumper; and her sweetie, Al Lyons. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, London Jeter, and a sister, Gearline M. Craven.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

