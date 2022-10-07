Evelyn Jackson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS — Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn M. Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Thurmond Merchison officiating.

The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Masks are required at the funeral home for viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.