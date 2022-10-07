 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Jackson -- St. Matthews

  • 0
Evelyn Jackson

ST. MATTHEWS — Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn M. Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Thurmond Merchison officiating.

The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Masks are required at the funeral home for viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Amendments, Measures Affecting Abortion On Ballots In 5 States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News