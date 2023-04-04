ORANGEBURG -- Evelyn Hughes Fogle, 83, of Orangeburg passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was lovingly known as "Nanna Eggie" or "Aunt Eggie" to many.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. George Baptist Church, Orangeburg, S.C. The Rev. Dan Fogle and the Rev. Timmy Gunnells will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her nephews, Duane Hogue, Wayne Shaw, Michael Hughes, Jeffrey Fogle, Tony Hill, David Fogle and two friends she loved dearly, Mike Burleson and Kenny Sanford.

Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Willie Morgan Hughes and the late Rosena "Deanie" McCollum Hughes. She retired from Palmetto Furniture Manufacturing. Mrs. Fogle was a member of St. George Baptist Church where she taught the children's Sunday school class for many years. She was also a member of the Ladies Sunday school class which she attended faithfully for many years while her health allowed. Evelyn enjoyed her family, cooking and canning. She was a loving wife, momma, "Nanna Eggi" and

"Aunt Eggie" and she will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester "Leck" Fogle, grandson, Derrick Gunnells, sisters, Marie Hughes-Singletary, Joan H. Quattlebaum, brothers, George M. Hughes and Jerry R. Hughes.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Fogle Gunnells and loving son-in-law, Ronald Dean Gunnells of Barnwell; grandsons, Jeremy L. Gunnells (Angel) of Cope, Brandon Dean Gunnells of Barnwell; 10 great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Gunnells, Bailey Lyn Gunnells, Cameron Gunnells, Cylee Gunnells, Teagan Gunnells, Cade Gunnells, Brogan Gunnells, Gabe Nettles, Savannah Ruple and Mason Hartzog; sister, Betty Hughes Gunnells (Olin) and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family greatly appreciates the care Mrs. Evelyn received from Amedisys Hospice and their loving staff, especially Diane Jamison and Tawana Brown Jamison.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.