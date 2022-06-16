Evelyn Haynes-Allen -- Springfield, Ga.

SPRNGFIELD, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Haynes-Allen, 64, of Springfield, Ga., and formerly of Branchville, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Junme 11, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church, 5224 Edisto River Road, Branchville. The Rev. Dennis White is officiating.

A viewing will be held at noon Monday, June 20, at Smalls Funeral Home and burial will be held at 1 p.m. in Effingham Gardens in Springfield, Ga.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her husband, Henry Allen, 973-809-4746 or her brother, Larry M. Haynes, or Smalls Funeral Home, 203 Samuel Smalls Ave., Guyton, Ga. 31322 (917-772-3400).

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.