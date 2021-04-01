Evelyn E. Chavis -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Evelyn E. Chavis, 58, of Bamberg, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Southend Cemetery, S. Carlisle Street in Bamberg. The Rev. Brad Hudson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the home of Mildred Hughes, 3318 Norway Road, Neeses, SC 29107.

Mrs. Chavis was born on June 24, 1962, in Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thurmond Grizzle and the late Lydia Lowe Grizzle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Chavis of Bamberg; daughter, Lesley Kinsey (Jonathan) of Bamberg; son, Josh Schuchhardt; grandson, Chandler Chavis Kinsey; granddaughters, Ashlyn Kinsey, Averie Kinsey, all of Bamberg; sisters, Eulene Smith (James), Helen Turner, Nancy Winninger (Frankie), Susie McMurray (Daniel); a number of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210

