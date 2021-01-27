Evelyn Crosby Jones -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Evelyn Crosby Jones, 77, of 75 Beard St., Bamberg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the chapel.
The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.