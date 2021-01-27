Evelyn Crosby Jones -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Evelyn Crosby Jones, 77, of 75 Beard St., Bamberg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocols.