Evelyn Collins -- Denmark

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Pruitt Collins, 76, of Denmark, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Herbert Collins and Susan Collins officiating. Burial will be in Wagener Cemetery.

Evelyn passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Born in Acworth, Ga., she was a daughter of the late James Alce “Slim” Pruitt and Gladys McKenzie Pruitt. She was first married to the late Herbert Jr. Collins. She retired as manager from Bamberg County Waste Management.