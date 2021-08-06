Evelyn Collins -- Denmark

DENMARK -- A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Pruitt Collins, 76, of Denmark, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Herbert Collins and Susan Collins officiating. Burial will be in Wagener Cemetery.
Evelyn passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Born in Acworth, Ga., she was a daughter of the late James Alce “Slim” Pruitt and Gladys McKenzie Pruitt. She was first married to the late Herbert Jr. Collins. She retired as manager from Bamberg County Waste Management.
Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Ernest Moore; three daughters, Evelyn June Robinson of Windsor, Rebecca Ann Collins of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Symantha Hope Crim of North; three sons, Herbert George Eli (Susan Renee) Collins of Denmark, Ronald Terry (Cassandra) Moore of North and William Norman (Vickie) Moore of Orangeburg; a sister, Brenda (Willard “Jr.”) Still and Marissa Hubbard, all of Wagener; 15 grandchildren, Monica Julie Swink (Daniel Sayers), Kelly Lynn (Kevin) McDaniel, Victoria R. (Lee) Gibson, Jenifer Lee (Jessica) Zorn, John Alex Still, Robin Rosa Ann Still, Sara Elisabeth Collins, Austin Hardy (Amber) Collins, Danielle Alexis Moore, Benjamin Eugene Crim, Tyler J. Moore, Andrew T. Moore, Matthew Moore, Halyee Moore and Christopher Moore; eight great-grandchildren, Marshal Sayers, Kaylee McDaniel, Benjamin McDaniel, Piper Gibson, Owen Gibson, Charlee Gibson, Grayson “Pedro” Still and George Eli Collins; and a number of nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to her first husband, Herbert Jr. Collins, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Della Mae Riseden and Mary Lou Pruitt; and her brothers, James Clyde Pruitt and Homer Glenn Pruitt.
Folk Funeral Home Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.