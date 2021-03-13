Evelyn Broughton Gillens -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE — Graveside services for Mrs. Evelyn B. Gillens, 95 of Eutawville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church, Eutawville.

Mrs. Gillens passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday March 13.

Mrs. Gillens leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories her children, Mary Lee (Peter) Simmons, Jacob (Carolyn) Gillens, George III (Gerald) Gillens, Nathaniel Gillens, Stanley (Emily) Gillens, Earnest (Gertrude) Gillens, Jonathan (Michelle) Gillens, Georgia Gillens, Stormey, (Jenaris) Gillens, Regina Gillens and Loretta (Ronald Williams) Gillens; 33 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Emma Broughton, Elouise Gillens and Avon Gillens; a brother-in-law, Wendell Larrymoore; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and church family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Eutawville Community Funeral Home in Eutawville.