Evelyn Broughton Gillens -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Mrs. Evelyn Broughton Gillens, 95, of 177 Gillens Road, Eutawville, SC 29048, died March 10, 2021, at her residence, following a brief illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Friends and family may call the residence to express condolences or the funeral home.
The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.
Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home. Visit our website www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com
