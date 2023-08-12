October 23, 1933 - August 8, 2023

COPE -- Evelyn Boltin Hydrick, 89, passed away Tuesday evening August 8, 2023.

Mrs. Hydrick was born October 23, 1933, in Cope. She was the only living child of Royal and Nita Boltin of Cope. She lived most of her life in and around Orangeburg, living the last 53 years on the property she grew up on, in the St. George Baptist church community. She lived briefly in Alaska, an experience she remembered fondly, while her husband "Noonie" was stationed there in the service of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. She was a member of St. George Baptist Church. She was retired from the former First National Bank of Orangeburg. She and Mr. Hydrick enjoyed traveling in their retirement and were fond of visiting states on the Eastern seaboard.

She was fierce in her faith and her life, never one to back down from a challenge. She trusted God completely and never doubted His plans for her, especially in her later years. Her greatest desire was to be reunited with her husband of 63 years, Bernard Hydrick Sr., who preceded her in death. God has granted her request and she is now at peace.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are sons, Bernard Hydrick Jr. of Chapin and Aaron E. Hydrick (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Karen Dykema (Craig) of Ladson; six grandchildren, Shana Dykema, Christopher Dykema, Kimberly Loostrom, Laura Hydrick, Elise Hydrick and Aeryn Hydrick.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. George Baptist Church or The Oaks Hospice of Orangeburg. Funeral details will be announced by Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg.