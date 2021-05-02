Evangeline Murray Aiken -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- With four generations of love on her face Evangeline (Murray) Aiken passed away April 23, 2021.

Known for her culinary skills, ”gift of gab,” generous spirit, kindness, skilled organization and event planning (particularly to Atlantic City), her punctuality, her spirited and fierce determination in a short petite body, ‘Van' as she was affectionately called by her friends, ‘Lene' by her family, ‘Aiken' by her co-workers was 84 years of age. Heart failure was the cause.

Born Aug. 24, 1936, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Evangeline was the only daughter and child of Eugene Murray and Bertha (Snell) Murray who preceded her in death. Married to the late Willie Aiken, also from Orangeburg, and with an infant daughter, Evangeline migrated to New York in 1955. Mrs. Evangeline worked for Ma Bell (later AT&T) before retiring after 33 years as a Supervisor Operator.

She is survived by her four daughters, Dr. Brenda Aiken-Thompson (Hon. Kenneth L. Thompson Jr.), Jacqueline Wadiyah Abdur-Rahim (Mujahaid), Bertha Lee Aiken, Leslie Wade (Raymond); her 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from Orangeburg.

Funeral services rendered by Sealy Cuyler Funeral Home Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, May 8th at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a homegoing service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. Mrs. Evangeline will be buried in Pinelawn Cemetery in New York next to her mother.