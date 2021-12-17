 Skip to main content
Eva Zimmerman -- Bowman

BOWMAN --Eva Zimmerman, 81, of 338 Mohawk St., died Dec. 15, 2021, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests from 5 to 8 p.m. daily.

Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

