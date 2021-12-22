BOWMAN – Funeral services for Eva Mae Zimmerman, 81, of 338 Mohawk St., will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
She died Dec. 15 at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg following a brief illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests daily from 5 to 8 p.m. due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.
