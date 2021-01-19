Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker -- Orangeburg

Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker was the daughter of Fletcher Sistrunk Jr. and Rosena Clemons-Sistrunk. She was the devoted wife of the late Jesse (Bill) Parker, and the mother of five children: Jesse Parker Jr. who preceded her in death, and Mary Sue Parker, Vivian Ryant (Ernest), Alfred Parker and Kendrick Singleton (Tracey); and the godmother for Margie Frazier and Pamela Fields; she had 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She had five siblings: Beatrice Sistrunk and Charles Clay Sistrunk, who preceded her in death; and James Sistunk, Estelle Sistrunk and Dr. Albertha Sistrunk-Krakue; and two godsisters: Willie Mae Fair and Annie Laura Busby.