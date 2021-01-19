 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker, 81, of 1995 Sharperson St., will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in the Edisto Fork United Methodist Church cemetery, Orangeburg.

Eva Mae Sistrunk-Parker was the daughter of Fletcher Sistrunk Jr. and Rosena Clemons-Sistrunk. She was the devoted wife of the late Jesse (Bill) Parker, and the mother of five children: Jesse Parker Jr. who preceded her in death, and Mary Sue Parker, Vivian Ryant (Ernest), Alfred Parker and Kendrick Singleton (Tracey); and the godmother for Margie Frazier and Pamela Fields; she had 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She had five siblings: Beatrice Sistrunk and Charles Clay Sistrunk, who preceded her in death; and James Sistunk, Estelle Sistrunk and Dr. Albertha Sistrunk-Krakue; and two godsisters: Willie Mae Fair and Annie Laura Busby.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News