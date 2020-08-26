Eva Mae ‘Mrs. Happy’ Sellers -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eva Mae "Mrs. Happy" Sellers of 755 Whitman St., formerly of 296 Ketch Circle, Santee, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact Achie Sellers at 803-614-6513 or Herman Sellers at 803-345-4500. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

