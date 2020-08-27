 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eva Mae ‘Miss Happy’ Sellers -- Santee
0 comments

Eva Mae ‘Miss Happy’ Sellers -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eva Mae ‘Miss Happy’ Sellers

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Mae "Miss Happy" Sellers of 296 Ketch Circle will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, int Dantzler Cemetery, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating. There will be no viewing at the graveside.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact Achie Sellers at 803-614-6513 or Herman Sellers at 803-345-4500. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Sellers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News