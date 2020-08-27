Eva Mae ‘Miss Happy’ Sellers -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Mae "Miss Happy" Sellers of 296 Ketch Circle will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, int Dantzler Cemetery, with the Rev. Willie Brown officiating. There will be no viewing at the graveside.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact Achie Sellers at 803-614-6513 or Herman Sellers at 803-345-4500. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
