Eva Mae Middleton Briggman Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Eva Mae Middleton Briggman Tyler, 74, of 239 Bill Salley Road died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

