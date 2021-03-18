 Skip to main content
Eva Mae Darby Pelzer -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Mae Darby Pelzer, 84, of 1281 Longstreet Road, St. Matthews, will be held at noon Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18. All precautions to include masks and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

